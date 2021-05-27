Green Lantern Will Be Played By Jeremy Irvine in HBO Max Series
Jeremy Irvine has been cast to play Alan Scott in HBO Max's Green Lantern series. This news comes by way of Irvine's own Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself beside an image of Alan Scott from a DC comic book. The actor, who is perhaps best known as John Randolph Bentley in the Bourne TV series spinoff, Treadstone, said he's very excited to join the DC Universe alongside a quote familiar to any fan of Green Lantern.www.ign.com