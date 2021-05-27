Green Lantern Will Be Played By Jeremy Irvine in HBO Max Series

newsbreak-logo
Jeremy Irvine has been cast to play Alan Scott in HBO Max's Green Lantern series. This news comes by way of Irvine's own Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself beside an image of Alan Scott from a DC comic book. The actor, who is perhaps best known as John Randolph Bentley in the Bourne TV series spinoff, Treadstone, said he's very excited to join the DC Universe alongside a quote familiar to any fan of Green Lantern.

