Green Lantern Will Be Played By Jeremy Irvine in HBO Max Series

A pair of new animated series are in development, putting the focus on Batman and Superman for all new adventures!. Well this is pretty damn exciting. Not only are we getting a new Batman animated series from JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm (the creator/developer of the ORIGINAL Batman animated series), but we’re also getting a fresh Superman cartoon as well! It’s been a while since either of these have had their own dedicated animated series (much longer for Superman), which means it’s past time to give them a fresh take for long time fans and newcomers alike.