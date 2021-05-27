newsbreak-logo
Certain Sunscreens Were Contaminated With a Carcinogen — Here's What You Need to Know

By Jessica Harrington
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
On May 25, Valisure, an independent team of scientists that test the chemical composition of healthcare and medication products, released a report stating it found benzene, a known carcinogen that can cause cancer in humans, in a handful of sun-care products. A total of 78 sunscreen and after-sun products were listed as having high levels of the harmful chemical. This news has left many people with questions regarding the sun products in their own medicine cabinets, and whether they're safe or not.

