Certain Sunscreens Were Contaminated With a Carcinogen — Here's What You Need to Know

Even if you’re not the kind of person who likes to walk around looking like an oil slick landed on their face, there’s no denying that face oils are having a major moment. Now that the early-90s fear of oil is a thing of the past, nearly every beauty brand has one on its roster, and they don’t just keep your skin hydrated and moisturized! These days, oils are chock-full of skin-healthy ingredients that can help with all manner of ailments—acne, fine lines, dark spots, and more. So we decided to get the scoop on the best anti-aging face oils around from an expert.