Ecuador makes quick shift to diversify its shrimp export strategy

The International Energy Agency’s recent, landmark report put another glaring spotlight on Australia’s failure to act on climate change. On the same night the report was released, warning against any new fossil fuel projects, the federal government announced A$600 million for a new gas-fired power plant. This announcement is disappointing, but not surprising. It’s just the latest embarrassing incident from the Morrison government when it comes to climate change, as it fails to set any meaningful new targets, international climate summit after climate summit. If we take a philosophical perspective on the issue, I believe there’s a cautious and strategic...