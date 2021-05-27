Ecuador makes quick shift to diversify its shrimp export strategy
Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for Ecuador’s USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3 billion) shrimp export market was bleak. Besides dealing with a severe health crisis at home, China – a market to which about three-quarters of Ecuador’s shrimp was being sent – began restricting imports from the South American country over fears that the novel coronavirus could be transmitted on frozen seafood packaging. However, judging from the latest export numbers from Ecuador’s National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA), it appears Ecuador has been able to pivot, diversify, and strengthen its shrimp export business.www.seafoodsource.com