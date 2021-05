When home gardeners see think about Coleus plants what may come to mind is the houseplant that their grandmother had in the parlor. Or the plant that they learned to root in water in an elementary school science experiment. Growing of coleus plants as houseplants and in the landscape has been done by home gardeners for many years. And, as with many different ornamental plants, its popularity has peaked and ebbed over the last 150 or so years that it has been in cultivation.