Factory Orders in US declined at a stronger pace than expected in April. US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 90.00. New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US declined by $2.9 billion, or 0.6%, to $485.2 billion in April, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This reading followed March's increase of 1.4% and missed the market expectation for a decrease of 0.2%.