SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A judge denied the motions on Monday for Richard Sepolio, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for crashing a pickup truck over the side of a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, killing four people and injuring several others when it landed in Chicano Park. Sepolio was seeking to have his convictions, which include vehicular manslaughter, expunged and also requested to be released from parole early.