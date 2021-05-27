New Trial For Fonte Buelow Begins in Clinton

Opening statements are underway in Clinton in the new trial of 29 year old Fonte Buelow of Dubuque. Jury selection took place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Buelow is accused of killing 21 year old Samantha Link in 2017. He now is charged with second-degree murder. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records about Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.