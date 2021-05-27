An Olympic climbing center is the star of a eco-friendly park plan

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFerry Meadows, a 1,700-acre park in Peterborough, England, is transforming. A 10-year master plan for the site includes the breathtaking Glenn Howells Lakeside Project, a climbing center that is sure to become the focal point of the entire project. The design is a striking marvel of innovation and incredible engineering.

