Here's How To Take Care Of Your Skin During The Summer, According To Dermatologists

Plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, founder of science-backed skincare brand 111SKIN shares how to summer-proof your skin. It was just over 15 years ago in his quest to help heal skin following cosmetic surgery, laser treatment and chemical peels, that plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides developed a patented formula that would go on to become iconic in the skincare world. Through a collaboration with space scientists, he infused his formula with antioxidant supplements given to astronauts to protect their cells from the harshest of ageing environments – the cold vacuum of space – and before long, London’s elite were banging down the door at his 111 Harley Street location to get their hands on his Dramatic Healing Serum. “As a plastic surgeon, I never thought I would go on to create a skincare brand,” he tells MOJEH. “However, my drive to create healthy skin led me there, and at the end of the day its importance is paramount, and prevention is always better than treatment.”