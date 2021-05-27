newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Here's How To Take Care Of Your Skin During The Summer, According To Dermatologists

By Paige Pichler
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From summer to winter, the seasons can impact how your skin looks and feels. With the sun shining and humidity flying off the charts, it's easy to neglect some important steps in your regular routine. Luckily, there are a few staples that you should continue with all year round, making things much easier.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Pigmentation#Skin Type#Dermatologists#Skincare Products#Spf#Vitamin C#Dead Skin Cells#Sunscreen#Night Creams#Exfoliation#Summertime Eczema#Unwanted Pigmentation#Hyaluronic Acid#Hyperpigmentation#Antioxidants#Inflammation#Active Ingredients#Stronger Formulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

33 Investment-Worthy Skin Care Products That Your Skin Will Thank You For

There may be a point in time when you’re ready to step up your skin care routine and invest in some splurge-worthy products. Whether you’re looking for a multitasking treatment or an antioxidant-packed serum, so many skin care products are worth the price. Below, take a look at some amazing skin care goods that’ll pay off in the long run.
Skin CareMOJEH

111SKIN Founder Dr. Yannis Alexandrides Shares How To Prepare Your Skin For Summer

Plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, founder of science-backed skincare brand 111SKIN shares how to summer-proof your skin. It was just over 15 years ago in his quest to help heal skin following cosmetic surgery, laser treatment and chemical peels, that plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides developed a patented formula that would go on to become iconic in the skincare world. Through a collaboration with space scientists, he infused his formula with antioxidant supplements given to astronauts to protect their cells from the harshest of ageing environments – the cold vacuum of space – and before long, London’s elite were banging down the door at his 111 Harley Street location to get their hands on his Dramatic Healing Serum. “As a plastic surgeon, I never thought I would go on to create a skincare brand,” he tells MOJEH. “However, my drive to create healthy skin led me there, and at the end of the day its importance is paramount, and prevention is always better than treatment.”
Skin Carehealthdigest.com

Here's How Melanin Really Benefits Your Skin

Even though we see it every day, we tend to forget that our skin is our largest organ and a vital source of protection. It serves as a multi-layered shield from microorganisms, environmental factors like extreme temperatures, and it keeps our bodies regulated (via National Geographic). The skin also contains the pigment known as melanin, which is what gives us our wide spectrum of skin tones.
Skin CareFashion Gone Rogue

4 Ways to Prepare Your Skin for Summer

The summer is almost here and that means spending plenty of time outdoors, enjoying beaches, water and hot summer days with your friends and family. However, even though summer brings many great things, our skin may suffer during these hot days. Increased sweating, too much exposure to sun and even those light breezes can damage our skin if we don’t take care of it properly and if we don’t prepare it for the upcoming summer. So, here are some valuable tips on preparing your skin for the most enjoyable season of the year.
Skin CareWDEF

Summer Skin Tips During Skin Cancer Awareness Month

As we approach the 90’s this weekend, many people will be out and about on the lakes, rivers, and pools. Here are some tips to keep your skin looking healthy this summer. May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. Using sunscreen in your daily routine will not only prevent against skin cancer, but also wrinkles.
Skin CareFASHION Magazine |

How to Achieve Radiant Skin Just In Time For Summer

With summer right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take our skincare routines up a notch to achieve a more hydrated, dewy and refreshed complexion! To help us achieve all our radiant dreams we tapped skincare expert and Crabtree & Evelyn Innovation Manager, Ivy Lin for her top recs to help us get prepped, buffed and ready for the warmer months ahead.
Skin Careazbigmedia.com

4 tips to best protect your skin this summer

As we inch closer to triple digits and summer, it’s not the time to skimp on sunscreen! With so many options out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose that has the best protection and non-harmful chemicals. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently published its 15th...
Skin CareKXLY

Skin check by dermatologist a good idea for all

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: About a year ago, I had a heart transplant and I’ve been doing well since. At a recent follow-up visit, my transplant doctor recommended a skin check with a dermatologist. What’s the connection?. ANSWER: It’s always a good idea to be evaluated by a dermatologist for a...
Skin Carehauteliving.com

How To Get Your Skin And Body Summer-Ready

Summer is just about here, and May happens to be skin cancer awareness month, so I have some useful tips for you to prepare your skin and body to wake up from hibernation. Winter can dry out the skin terribly, from head to toe. Start by dry-brushing your skin daily....
Skin CareFashion Gone Rogue

Why It’s Important To Take Care Of Your Skin And Where To Start

Several people already have a skincare routine that they strictly adhere to before they go out or before they hit the sheets. While you may deem that a skincare routine is quite a time-consuming task, you may be surprised to find one that you can easily do. If you don’t have a skincare routine yet, then read on for this article lists down why it is important to take care of your skin, as well as how you can start doing so.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

I Tried This Insta-Famous Skin Care Tool & Here’s What Happened

This past March I entered a new, terrifying yet empowering era: My 40s. You often hear about this age as the time when women stop caring so much about other people’s opinions — including how they’re supposed to look — and while I cannot yet confirm nor deny this theory, I can say that I’m trying to embrace the literal skin I’m in while allowing myself to partake in beauty rituals and regimens that make me feel good. For my latest experiment, I tried the SolaWave Wand: One of the buzziest beauty tools around right now and something that’s likely already inundated your Instagram feed.
Skin CareTelegraph

How to supercharge your skin so it's glowing by the morning

So you’re looking to supercharge your skincare regime with some new products, and give your evening routine a shake-up. Where to start? It’s a good question. I was having a chat with a friend recently, who was firing out all sorts of questions around ingredients, and percentages of said ingredients. ‘You need a chemistry degree to work some of this out!’ she remarked. It’s something I hear time and time again. There has been such a move over the past few years to focus on ‘active ingredients’ that sometimes it’s difficult to know what is right for your skin – and what isn’t.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

An oxygen facial can breathe new life into your skin. Here's why the treatment is trending

If you're ready to blow out the cobwebs, one treatment you need to know about is the oxygen facial. All facials should leave you're skin looking refreshed, but this one makes you feel pretty incredible, too. Imagine waking up to a cool breeze blowing across your skin after a heavy night. This feels like that.. only better, because instead of a banging headache you're left with positively glowing skin instead.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Everything to Know About Taking Care of Your Skin Post Laser

If you’re looking for a skin refresh that spans from a light pick-me-up to full-fledged resurfacing, consider a laser. Praised for its ability to zap away unwanted pigment, improve uneven texture and tone, lessen the signs of aging, and so much more, laser treatments provide dramatic results, but there are a few things to keep in mind to get the most out of one. Lasers go to work the minute the energy wavelength comes into contact with the skin, but it doesn’t stop there. “Post-laser care is important in achieving the best results and avoiding complications,” says New York dermatologist Julie Russak, MD.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Rooshy Roy Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Aavrani cofounder Rooshy Roy didn’t plan on starting a skin-care brand. Through she always knew she wanted to start something, the pieces didn’t come together until she left a career in finance for business school and met her cofounder, Justin Silver. Silver had perviously worked on the beauty brand Tatcha, and Roy quickly realized that she could introduce Indian ingredients to American women in the same way Tatcha did with Japanese ones.
Skin Carecuretoday.com

Summer Skin Care

“Summer finds many of us outdoors and during that time, it’s important to protect our skin from the dangerous rays of the sun,” writes one breast cancer survivor. Learn more about how to use sunscreen, protect your skin and avoid skin cancer. I’d waited for months to flip the calendar...
Skin CareBeaumont Enterprise

Be Fearless in Your Skin This Summer! [Video]

(BPT) - Season changes can be challenging for people with eczema. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang shares summer skin care tips and Olay’s new Dermatologist Designed Collection. For more information visit olay.com.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

How To Take Care of Your Hands and Keep Them Looking Youthful

Why are we not treating our hands with the same care and love we treat other parts of our skin?. We’re so used to talking about the latest skincare routine that we often overlook other parts of our bodies, such as our hands. The thought of a hand care routine might sound a bit silly, but we should consider the fact that the hands are one of the first parts of the body to show signs of aging.