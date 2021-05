MONROE — This week a Union County jury found a man guilty in the death of a woman who was thrown from his SUV after he lost control while doing a burnout and a donut. Tuesday the jury found Bucky Scott Smith, 42, guilty of second degree Murder, felony death by vehicle, and driving while license revoked. He was sentenced to prison for 309-383 months, or 25-32 years, according to a social media post Wednesday by the Union County District Attorney’s Office.