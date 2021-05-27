newsbreak-logo
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 27

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, May 27 seems like it needs a reboot, because it's barely changed from yesterday. Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is once again No. 1, followed by the family flicks Home and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The only real change is The Secret Life of Pets 2 moving up to No. 7 and bumping everything after it down.

