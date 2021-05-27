What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on May 27
Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, May 27 adds the most mouth-watering show that's been on the list in a long time, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. The wonderful cooking and culture show debuts at No. 7. Sitting atop the list once again is the Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara?, followed by baby magnet Cocomelon and tween dino romp Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.www.tvguide.com