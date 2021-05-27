newsbreak-logo
Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Elastic NV's (NYSE: ESTC) osquery host management integration now allows security teams to use osquery results to address cyber threats without any separate management layer. Users can install and arrange osquery across their Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS, and Linux hosts with one click. Elastic's...

