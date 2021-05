A central Iowa man was arrested Thursday on a charge of Animal Neglect, in connection with the alleged neglect of a puppy who was discovered with a collar deeply embedded into her neck. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports 21-year-old Jeremy Bronigan, of Des Moines, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a $300 bond. The puppy, named “Junie,” remains at the ARL under the close watch of three staff veterinarians and the rest of the ARL’s “Miracle Medical Team.”