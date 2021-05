Week three of the Professional Fighters League is underway and the action is ready to ramp up in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After two incredible weeks of exciting finishes and major upsets, the PFL season moves forward with the regular-season debut for two of the league’s biggest names, Kayla Harrison and Fabricio Werdum. Having accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in mixed martial arts, Werdum looks to add a PFL title to his belt. However, he’ll have his hands full with the much larger and younger Rennan Ferriera. Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison will look to get off to a fast start and defend her title against Brazilian veteran Mariana Morais. Not to mention, the Usman family will be in attendance. Week three is action-packed!