Mare of Easttown
Leave it to HBO to come through with another crackerjack, seemingly prestigious, yet actually enjoyably trashy murder mystery (see: The Undoing). At the start of Mare of Easttown, the titular Mare (Kate Winslet) must reopen an investigation into the disappearance of high-school teen Katie Bailey a year prior. In addition to her stressful job as a detective, Mare has a litany of home-life issues: her ex-husband Frank (David Denman) is about to get remarried, she’s taking care of her 4-year-old grandson in the wake of her son Kevin (Cody Kostro) committing suicide, and she seemingly has close ties to every crime victim and suspect in Easttown. Calling her life complicated would be a vast understatement—and then teen mother Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny) is found shot in the woods.www.gq.com