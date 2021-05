A part of the last and final film of the Fast and Furious movie series, Fast and Furious 9 (F9), is coming soon to show you mind-boggling actions. Fast and Furious is one of the most popular franchises in the world. It commenced its journey in 2001 and made the fans crazy over two decades by creating numerous films, shows, Tv series, and video games. The stories of the franchise mainly revolve around Robbery, illegal racing, and action. The first movie, The Fast and Furious premiered in 2001, received immense applause and love from the audience. Since then, nine films and one spin-off have been released. The last film, Fast and Furious 8, premiered in 2018.