Australia should not target skills shortages when it selects workers for permanent residency. That’s the firm conclusion of our new Grattan Institute report released this morning entitled Rethinking permanent skilled migration after the pandemic. At present, the government allocates employer-sponsored and points-tested visas only to occupations deemed to be in short supply in “the medium term”. With government officials lacking timely data on changes to wages and employment for each of the one thousand or so six-digit occupation codes, industry and other groups have considerable input into selecting those occupations in a process described by experts as a “black box”. As a...