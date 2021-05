AMITA Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital issued the following announcement on May. 21. Are you caring for a loved one? Need a little space and a place to talk?. Please join us for our series Caring for the Caregiver! Share, learn and support one another! This series is offered to any caregivers and will bridge to almost any patient diagnosis. Anybody who is caring for a loved one or friend, whether paid or unpaid, is invited to attend.