Public Health

The Guardian view on the Covid inquiry: time to bring it on

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with Dominic Cummings’ fusillade against Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Thursday circled the wagons. As a short-term expedient, it made grubby tactical sense. The Conservative party believes public feeling is on its side because of the vaccination programme. Mr Cummings is mistrusted because of the Barnard Castle debacle. The former Downing Street adviser has not yet published the documents that may corroborate his claims. This added up to a window of opportunity for ministers to dismiss the allegations as false or unsubstantiated, and for Tory MPs to put on a display of unity behind the health secretary, Matt Hancock.

