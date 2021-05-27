newsbreak-logo
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out of lineup for Game 1

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanchez isn't starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Sanchez went 0-for-7 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts across the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the matinee.

