newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lisa Shaw death: BBC presenter had blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died in hospital after suffering blood clots following her AstraZeneca vaccination, her family has said. The 44-year-old, who was a well-known broadcaster in the north-east of England and had worked for BBC Radio Newcastle since 2015, developed severe headaches a week after having the jab and fell seriously ill a few days later, relatives said in a statement.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clots#Bbc Radio#Royal Family#Bbc Radio Newcastle#Royal Victoria#Oxford#Mhra#Sony Gold#Real Radio#Astrazeneca Vaccination#Severe Headaches#England#Intensive Care#Relatives#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
BBC
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBBC

Lisa Shaw: Vaccine role in BBC presenter's death to be probed

A coroner will consider if the cause of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw's death might have been complicated by her having had the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Her family said the 44-year-old was treated for blood clots days after her first jab. She died on Friday. An interim fact-of-death certificate lists the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Minuscule' clotting risk after AstraZeneca Covid jabs: India

An analysis of adverse health effects in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in India found that the number of blood clot cases was "minuscule", the health ministry said Monday. Some countries have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns over very rare blood clots, though experts...
Healthbarrie360.com

Ontario reports first vaccine-induced blood clot death, man in his 40s who received AstraZeneca dose in late April

An Ontarian has lost his life after developing a vaccine-induced blood clot, the first in the province to die from it. Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe confirmed the loss of life due to vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) during a regular province-wide COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon. “While the investigation is ongoing, and a final cause of death has yet to be officially determined, it has been confirmed that the individual did have VITT at the time of his death,” Yaffe said. “the risks associated with this vaccine are rare, but they are real.”
CelebritiesBBC

Model's call for bowel illnesses to be NHS priority

A woman who nearly died when her Crohn's disease was misdiagnosed as anorexia is calling for bowel illnesses to be made an NHS priority as cases rise. Natalie-Amber Freegard, 29, said her GP was convinced her weight loss was due to an eating disorder until she collapsed in 2017. Her...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Single-dose jab approved and blood clot vicar who'd have jab again

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. A single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, making it the fourth jab to be authorised in the country so far. The UK has ordered 20 million doses, which will arrive later this year. The vaccine is likely to be used as a booster jab for care home residents ahead of winter because it can be easily stored and transported at fridge temperatures. The UK's vaccine committee, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, will produce advice on exactly who should receive the Belgian-made vaccine in due course.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Colt Ford Reveals Eye Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

Colt Ford is getting back to work after an admittedly difficult year — one that he has revealed was even more trying due to a health scare. In a new interview, the trailblazing country rapper shares that he recently underwent surgery after doctors diagnosed him with eye cancer. Ford's health...
Behind Viral Videosinews.co.uk

NHS calls for ban on tiny magnets because TikTok trend is leading teens to accidentally swallow them

At least 65 children have been admitted to hospital after accidentally swallowing tiny magnets due to a viral TikTok trend. A prank circulating on the video-sharing social network involves using tiny magnets as fake tongue piercings has led children as young as eighteen months old to swallow the metal balls, with NHS England issuing a patient safety alert earlier this month.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Deadly magnet ‘tongue piercings’ should be banned, says NHS

A TikTok trend which involves using tiny magnets as fake tongue piercings has prompted the NHS to call for the metal balls to be banned amid a rise in people swallowing them. The viral prank has people placing a magnetic ball on either side of their tongue and wiggling them around to create the illusion that the piercing is real.
CancerPosted by
Latin Times

Little Boy Loses Fight With Leukaemia Days Before Stem Cell Transplant

A young Lancashire boy succumbed to leukaemia just days before a life-saving transplant was about to come along, as reported by a jury. Reuben Whittle, 7, who hailed from Croston, Lancashire, was diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia in 2015 when he was just three years old. The health condition— which resulted in him developing the rare Philadelphia chromosome— often left him grappling with multiple complications and a bone marrow transplant from his identical twin, Rocco, in the past.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, seven, battling leukaemia died two weeks before he was due to get potentially life-saving stem cells donated by his twin brother, inquest hears

A young boy who lost his fight with leukaemia was just a fortnight away from receiving a potentially life-saving transplant from his twin brother, an inquest has heard. Reuben Whittle, from Croston, Lancashire, was diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia in 2015 - and had already endured a bone marrow transplant before he was due to receive stem cells from his identical twin, Rocco.
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Jeremy Paxman receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Newsnight presenter said he was receiving "excellent" treatment and that his symptoms are "currently mild". "I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me," he said. The 71-year-old has hosted University...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Denmark offers volunteers AstraZeneca, Johnson COVID jabs

Denmark, the first European country to discontinue the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, on Thursday made both shots available to volunteers, health authorities announced. "With the optional system put in place, the people now have the possibility to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines...
HealthNASDAQ

India has 26 potential cases of bleeding, clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - An Indian government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday. "There is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events" after being vaccinated, the data showed.