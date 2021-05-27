Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expected to miss remainder of 2021

Maybe this week will be better for the Yankees on the health front. Last week was a tough one with all the positive COVID tests, which still has them without shortstop Gleyber Torres, three coaches and five staffers as of Sunday. Besides that, center fielder Aaron Hicks’ long-awaited improvement at the plate led to a bad wrist injury that may end his season and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s homer binge led into some slumping and then a leg injury that supposedly is no big deal.