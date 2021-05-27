newsbreak-logo
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expected to miss remainder of 2021

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hicks (wrist) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks was ruled out indefinitely after he elected to have surgery on his left wrist last week, and manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Thursday that the center fielder is unlikely to return this season. Brett Gardner should serve as the primary option in center field going forward, while Estevan Florial was called up Thursday and could compete for playing time in the outfield.

