Douglas County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.

Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will occur this morning across portions of the Northland. The visibility will be quite variable but will drop to a quarter mile in spots. Aitkin, Solon Springs, and Ashland have all reported a visibility to a quarter mile so far this morning. The fog should lift between 730 AM and 9 AM for most areas. If you`re driving, give yourself extra time and be prepared for quickly changing conditions.