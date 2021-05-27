Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND EASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eagle City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watonga, Canton, Oakwood, Canton Lake, Eagle City and Fay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH