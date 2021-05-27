Yankees' Gio Urshela: Sits for afternoon game

Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps Monday. Stanton's numbers are as strong as ever this season, as he's hitting .282/.347/.534 with nine homers and an incredible 65.9 percent hard-hit rate, but injuries are unfortunately never very far away for the slugger. He missed the entirety of the weekend series against the Orioles and will now be out for at least another week. Whether or not he'll be able to return after a minimum-length stay remains to be seen, though Stanton's health track record doesn't give much cause for optimism. Miguel Andujar could be the primary beneficiary of his absence, as he's started in the outfield in each of the last two games, with Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter.