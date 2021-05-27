newsbreak-logo
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Sits for afternoon game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urshela will sit for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto. The Yankees will likely give many of the regulars a breather in one of the two contests. DJ LeMahieu will slide over to the hot corner for the afternoon game, but Urshela should return for the nightcap.

