newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlton County, MN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlton, MN
County
Carlton County, MN
State
Wisconsin State
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lake Superior#Water Park#Beach Hazards Statement#South St Louis#Wisconsin Point Beaches#Shoreline Structures#Strong Rip Currents#Incoming Waves#Severity#Target Area#Safety Information#River Mouths#Sandbars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Itasca County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON Humidity values from 20 to 25 percent and occasional wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will combine with dry fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Please refrain from burning as fires can quickly spread in these weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible tomorrow afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow are also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Koochiching County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA The humidity will continue to slowly increase and winds have already decreased this evening so the Red Flag Warning will expire.