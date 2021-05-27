Kenneth Bryan Greenwood dies in a single-vehicle crash near Sonora (Sonora, TX)
On Wednesday morning, a single-vehicle accident killed Kenneth Bryan Greenwood, a resident of Fort Worth on US Hwy 277, eight miles north of Sonora.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck driven by Wesley John Harrison of Orlando, was heading south on US 277 when the driver left the roadway to the right and struck a concrete culvert for unknown reasons.
The truck went back across the road to the east bar ditch and turned several times as a result of which the passenger who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the truck. On arrival, authorities declared Kenneth Bryan Greenwood deceased. Medics took Harrison to Lillian Hudspeth Memorial Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
An investigation is underway.
