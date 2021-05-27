Cancel
Episode 7, Part 2: Tenant bill of rights isn’t fixing the problems military families face

Stars and Stripes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the tenant bill of rights that is supposed to help protect families in military housing more rhetoric than regulation?. That is the belief of Sarah Kline, who works with the Military Housing Advocacy Network, and Leigh Tuttle, the wife of a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who has seen up close how corners can get cut with something as simple as replacing a carpet.

www.stripes.com
