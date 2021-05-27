You probably already realize how unpredictable the future is, but even though you know it, a part of you may still believe you’ll be able to make your own medical decisions no matter what comes up down the road. However, while you might not have been “sick a day in your life” as some people claim, a sudden medical crisis – experienced at any age – could leave you too unwell to make healthcare decisions on your own. And when you cannot speak for yourself, advance care planning makes your wishes known for you. But what is advance care planning – and is it worth it?

What is advance care planning?

Advance care planning is studying the kinds of decisions you might need to make, considering those decisions beforehand, and informing others – family and health care providers – about your wishes.