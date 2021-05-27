Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Introducing the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative and Apple collaboration

UNR NevadaNews
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe educational experience we offer our students and the University’s commitment we make to their success means that we must always find innovative ways to ensure that this journey is not only successful, but transformational. If our students are truly to become who they wish to be during their time with us, we must continue to provide exceptional attention and support to them. This means that access to the leading technological learning tools is a must. This is why I am pleased to announce that the University is collaborating with Apple to launch the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative.

www.unr.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Wolf Pack#Smart Keyboard Folio#Digital Technology#Develop Technology#Digital Literacy#Educational Technology#Software Tools#The Ipad Air#Collaboration#Digital Tools#Digital Equity#Innovative Technology#Innovative Ways#Technological Tools#Curriculum#Support Productivity#Apps#Deployment#Robust Suites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
Charleston County, SClive5news.com

Cradle to Career plans new digital equity initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit is planning to launch a new initiative to get technology and internet to families in need on the peninsula. Tri-County Cradle to Career CEO Phyllis Martin says technology and internet access is no longer just nice to have, it’s necessary to have. During the pandemic she says it’s become even more necessary for students, which is why Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to these digital necessities.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

State Introduces Cyberseek Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana has introduced an online resource to promote and support job growth in the cybersecurity sector with Cyberseek Indiana. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says it is partnering with Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program, Burning Glass Technologies and CompTIA in an effort to close the skills gap in cybersecurity.
Technologymit.edu

A better way to introduce digital tech in the workplace

When bringing technologies into the workplace, it pays to be realistic. Often, for instance, bringing new digital technology into an organization does not radically improve a firm’s operations. Despite high-level planning, a more frequent result is the messy process of frontline employees figuring out how they can get tech tools to help them to some degree.
Technologyaithority.com

Infosys Collaborates With Archrock for Digital Technology Integration

To Build and Implement a Next-Generation Platform to Enhance Field Services and Operations. Infosys, the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc., the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock’s field services and operations.
Collegesdallassun.com

Registration for Symbiosis Engineering (B.Tech.) programme

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], has extended the registration date for SITEEE 2021 till June 15. Taking cognizance of the anxiety and request of both aspirants and parents around the future of Class XII board examinations, the student-centric University has extended the registration deadline for SITEEE 2021.
Technologynny360.com

CiTi digital media technology student collaborates with Oswego Health Foundation

MEXICO - A student in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) digital media technology class recently completed a logo design for the Oswego Health Foundation’s “Wellness at Work” initiative. Wellness at Work was born out of the effects of COVID-19; the Oswego Health Foundation Business Relations Committee felt...
Educationuiowa.edu

Clarifying Purpose in Your Current Academic Project

Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going—Clarifying Purpose in Your Current Academic Project with Humanities for the Public Good and Liberating Structures. When the pandemic hit, many of you set aside academic projects to respond to campus and community needs. This pair of free, virtual Liberating Structures workshops invites participants to consider how you might carry hard won knowledge from this year into your current arts or scholarly project as we re-emerge and reconnect.
Collegesecampusnews.com

3 things that could make hybrid learning permanent

Institutions turning to a hybrid learning approach during COVID-19 could be on their way to becoming more student-centered, according to a recent report. Research from Deloitte’s Center for Higher Education Excellence and Strada Education Network explores changes in three critical areas–academic affairs, student success, and the campus workforce–that may contribute to a more permanent hybrid model at universities.
Computersopenculture.com

Blockchain and Money: A Free Online Course from MIT

Taught by MIT professor Gary Gensler, Blockchain and Money is “for students wishing to explore blockchain technology’s potential use—by entrepreneurs and incumbents—to change the world of money and finance. The course begins with a review of Bitcoin and an understanding of the commercial, technical, and public policy fundamentals of blockchain technology, distributed ledgers, and smart contracts. The class then continues on to current and potential blockchain applications in the financial sector.”
Educationnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The new revolution in digital education | #itsecurity | #infosec

“India ranks third in the world in terms of research output,” said Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Despite this, digital transformation in Indian academia is slow and needs acceleration. The Covid-19 pandemic has further drawn our attention towards the ‘Digital Divide’, which was already present in the country but resurfaced in recent times.
West Des Moines, IAthegazette.com

Hy-Vee partners with Google Cloud to bolster digital initiatives

Hy-Vee entered a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to “drive new and unique innovation for its customers,” the West Des Moines-based grocer said Wednesday. Hy-Vee will use Google Cloud for its Hy-Vee Aisles Online platform that allows customers to shop online for groceries. Google Cloud also will affect Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services and vaccine scheduling system.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Introducing D-EDGE MediaGenius, The First Multi-Digital Media Platform For Hotels

In the current context, developing direct sales and controlling the Return on Investment of campaigns are essential issues for hotels. Digital advertising offers a wide variety of players (Google, Bing, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) and channels - to name but a few: Metasearch, Search, Display, Social. All these solutions correspond to different stages in the search and booking journey.
Technologyi-programmer.info

Apple Introduces Developer Xcode Cloud

Apple has announced new developer tools and features during this year's WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC), including Xcode Cloud, a new integration and delivery service built into Xcode 13, improvements to Swift, and developer-focused improvements to Apple App Store. Xcode is Apple's integrated development environment for macOS. Xcode can be used...
Advocacy721news.com

Harold Lovell initiates Free Digital Transformation in Antigua

ANTIGUA — Harold Lovell, philanthropist, the leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) and Senior Attorney said that this is no time for a political agenda but rather time to be people focused. Lovell recognized that the current COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact, not only on people’s health, but also on how they learn. Students from diverse backgrounds who are more at risk of increased vulnerability are less likely to receive the support and extra services they need.
Technologyvoonze.com

Apple Introduces iPadOS 15 at WWDC

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Apple has presented iPadOS 15 at the keynote of the WWDC 2021 developer conference that is currently taking place and where we have already had the opportunity to present the great star of the event in software: iOS 15 live.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Introduces ShazamKit With Audio Recognition Features

On Monday Apple announced ShazamKit that helps developers bring audio recognition into their apps. With ShazamKit, developers can use the Apple-owned Shazam library to match music or build a custom music catalog using audio from video, podcasts, and other media apps. Develop features in your apps using music recognition and...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple To Introduce More Privacy Improvements To AirTag

That’s exactly what Apple is doing because the company has recently announced a bunch of changes that they are making that will improve the device’s privacy. One of those changes includes the alert sound that the AirTag makes when it has been separated from its owner. At launch, the AirTag would play a sound after being separated from its owner for three days.