Introducing the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative and Apple collaboration

The educational experience we offer our students and the University’s commitment we make to their success means that we must always find innovative ways to ensure that this journey is not only successful, but transformational. If our students are truly to become who they wish to be during their time with us, we must continue to provide exceptional attention and support to them. This means that access to the leading technological learning tools is a must. This is why I am pleased to announce that the University is collaborating with Apple to launch the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative.