Yesterday morning I received a WhatsApp text from Madanm Valcin. She is the wife of Valcin Chenet, my Haitian patient who needed heart surgery. In her text she stated that she was grateful for all I had done for her husband and she used the word “desole” in her text. She also stated that she knew I loved her husband. None of this sounded good and I wondered if Valcin was sick or had died and so I called her. She confirmed that Valcin had died the night before and his funeral would be this Friday in Port au Prince.