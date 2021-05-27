Pay Tribute to Yondu Udonta with This Replica Arrow Pin

While it seems that Dave Bautista is almost done playing Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the character's creator doesn't think it would be an issue to replace him if the series called for it. While he will be reprising his role for the third Guardians movie, Bautista, who is currently ripping up Netflix in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, has said that for a man of his age, he feels like he is beyond wanting to play a character that never wears a shirt. He also commented that Marvel Studios could have done more to explore the character like many of the other Guardians.