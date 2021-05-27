Pay Tribute to Yondu Udonta with This Replica Arrow Pin
Zavvi is remembering Mary Poppins — sorry, Yondu Udonta — by releasing an exclusive magnetic pin replica of his Yaka arrow. As Marvel’s phase 4 begins and fans look forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we know there will be an arrow-shaped hole in our hearts where Yondu — one of our favorite honorary fathers — should be. Any Marvel enthusiast can recall the tragic scene from Guardians 2 when Yondu sacrifices himself for Peter Quill. (We’re not crying, you’re crying.)thepopinsider.com