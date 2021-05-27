Garden Party! Three Cocktails Inspired by the Backyard Garden
Gardening in Texas means bundles of fragrant dill, crisp carrots, and ripe berries begging to be plucked from the vine. While it doesn’t get much better than biting into freshly harvested fruits and veggies, it can be fun—exciting, even—to explore new ways to enjoy your garden’s bounty. We asked Texas bartenders for cocktail recipes that feature ingredients that can be grown in raised beds and hanging planters. The results, described in their own words, are a delicious and refreshing nod to the backyard garden.oakcliff.bubblelife.com