Garden Party! Three Cocktails Inspired by the Backyard Garden

We’ve talked about composting before, but compost is so vital to healthy plants and beautiful gardens that we are going to talk about it- again. This time, however, we are going to talk about composting on a small scale. Many of us in Galveston do not have a large yard, if any, so a large composting bin or pile will not work. At my home on Winnie Street, there is no soil to dig in, it is all concrete. So, I have container gardens and a container compost bin. So, if you find yourself in a small gardening situation or even an apartment, this method will work for you.