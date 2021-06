— Mike Sherrard is ranked as the number one realtor on social media in Calgary and Alberta. He is the go-to person for all concerns about real estate social media marketing. Mike is a real estate entrepreneur, social media coach, and content creator. He is licensed with eXp Realty and has built one of the fastest-growing groups called the Wolf Pack. The group has over 300 agents who have joined him, all within his first twelve months since joining the company. Mike also runs a 7-figure per year online training program, the Social Agency Academy, where he shows realtors how to scale their business through modern ways using omnipresent social media strategies.