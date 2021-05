2020 was a year that most people would never forget, even though most of us want to. It was a year of quarantine, mandatory masks, and no live events. The good news, 2021 is the year that the world can gather with friends and family, ditch the masks (for those who choose to do so), and probably the best of all, we can attend live events again. Yes, festivals, concerts, and parades are back! That means we can now celebrate a very special birthday!