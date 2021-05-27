Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Students join fans in return to iconic Kentucky Derby

Sun-Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s longest-running major sporting event — the Kentucky Derby — ran for the 147th time May 1, and 24 Pennsylvania College of Technology students were on hand in the kitchens of historic Churchill Downs to lend their culinary skills. While Penn College hospitality students’ work at the Kentucky Derby...

www.sungazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Greencastle, PA
City
Denver, KY
City
Williamsport, KY
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Millersburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Millersburg, PA
City
Glenville, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
City
Antes Fort, PA
City
Linden, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Camp Hill, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
City
Wellsville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Winn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Derby#Derby Day#College Students#Bryan College#Derby Week#The Jockey Club Suites#Derby Pie#The Turf Club#Aristides Lounge#Penn College Alumni#Spectators#Penn College Instructor#Historic Churchill Downs#Oaks Day#Chefs#Culinary Arts Technology#Arts Culinary Arts#Prep Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College, Alexander Family Dealerships collaborate on digital sign

In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer in operation. Penn...
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Alexander Family Dealerships reminds Penn College students about scholarship and donate sign to Penn College for interstate placement and use

Williamsport, Pa. – In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College’s ‘defining moment’ launches grads into waiting workforce

Punctuating the ultimate celebration of student achievement, Pennsylvania College of Technology held a dizzying dozen commencement exercises from May 14-16 to provide a memorable occasion for students and their families while adhering to federal and state guidelines. The proceedings – four on Friday, five on Saturday and three on Sunday – simultaneously honored Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates and featured speeches by a rotating trio of class representatives: Joseph M. Morrin, of Morrisville, graphic design; Ethan M. McKenzie, of Muncy, software development and information management; and Olivia C. Ferki, Richboro, plastics and polymer engineering technology. (Each of the three spoke at his or her major’s assigned ceremony; recorded versions of their remarks were rotated among the other nine.)
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Kentucky Statewamc.org

Baffert Suspended By NYRA As Kentucky Derby Win Hangs In Balance

Embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended by the New York Racing Association. It comes as the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory faces scrutiny following a failed drug test. Baffert denies wrongdoing. A second test result is forthcoming for Medina Spirit, who was allowed to run...
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

2021 Little League Grand Slam parade is not moving forward

Williamsport, Pa. - The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau will not be conducting the 2021 Grand Slam Parade this August, a staple event to welcome all Little League World series players, families, and fans before the series kicks off. "Given the understandable manner in which Little League Baseball is proceeding with...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

NCAA regionals next for Penn College softball team

Preparation and composure. Those two things are the keys in a season that – for the first time – propelled the Pennsylvania College of Technology women’s softball team to the North Eastern Athletic Conference championship and into the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional tournament. After winning the conference title on...
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Local teams fall in D-4 Doubles Tournament

WILLIAMSPORT - The seeds played out in the early rounds of the District 4 Doubles Tournament, but not for the teams from Lewisburg and Milton. Milton's No. 4-seeded team of Jamir Wilt and Brodey Scoggins, and Lewisburg's No. 7 team of Zach Higgins and Henry Schumacher both fell in the quarterfinals held Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Penn College begins its graduation marathon

Attendance may have been smaller, but the exuberance was not diminished as family and friends shouted out for the first of twelve groups of Pennsylvania College of Technology students that crossed the stage at the Community Arts Center to receive their diplomas from Dr. Davie Jane. Gilmour, president of the...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport’s Taylor returns, wins 4 events at PHAC meet

HUGHESVILLE – By the second hurdle, Tre Taylor had the race won. The Williamsport senior said he didn’t feel like he was running that fast. Try telling his opponents that. Taylor, the two-time state placewinner, made his season debut Saturday at the PHAC North meet at Hughesville. All he did was win four individual events and break the school record in the 110-meter hurdles which has stood since 1990.