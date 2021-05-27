Brides Are Foregoing Glitzy Evening Bags In Favor Of This Major Trend

Even before I got engaged, I bookmarked numerous dresses, shoes, and jewelry pieces to make up my future wedding wardrobe. But one accessory I hadn’t premeditated was a bridal bag to go with it all. On my wedding day, I knew a simple but uniquely detailed gown would suit me most, with designs by Oscar de la Renta, Lela Rose, Danielle Frankel, and Vera Wang prominently fixed to my mood board. I’d long craved a bit of shimmer for my rehearsal dinner and after-party, eyeing brocade and metallic midis rather than purely white cocktail dresses. As for the jewelry and heels, timeless and minimal designs were sure to vibe with every bridal look. And yet, I hadn’t considered that I might need a bag at any point. For someone who treasures accessories (and works as a fashion writer and editor), it was a serious oversight.