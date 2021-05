This is Holli McVeigh, I’m a Family Services Specialist at the Highland County Department of Social Services. May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Here in Virginia there are more than 4,600 children age 18 and under in foster care. Every one of these children deserves the security and stability that only a family can provide. Foster care should be a support system for families in need, not a substitute for parents. Child welfare agencies, courts, and related professionals can help keep families together with the right mix of supportive services and partnerships. Foster families play a vital role in collaborating with birth families to be a support to the family and help meet the children’s needs.