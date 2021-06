Several Item-area communities are hosting town wide yard sales for residents looking to clean out and people looking for treasures:. Clinton: Clinton Parks and Recreation are hosting the town wide yard sale on Saturday, July 24, beginning at 8 a.m. Homeowners can pay $10 for their location to be on the map. Central Park spaces (20-by-10-feet) are $15; set up begins at $10 per location. If sale items are left after the sale, the seller will be charged a $25 cleaning fee. Visit clintonrec.recdesk.com/Community/Home to sign up.