The varsity softball team defeated South Bend St. Joseph’s 10-0 in the first round of Semi-State. The Kougars then fell to Guerin Catholic 7-0. We are beyond proud of these girls and all of their success this season. Our three seniors missed graduation today but we managed to celebrate in our own way. Congratulations to all of the Lady Kougars. Especially, the Class of 2021 graduates Hayley Alexander, Carly Basham, and MaryKate Shultz.