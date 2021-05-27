ING leads working group to help decarbonise steel sector

Nao Group is set to benefit from the long-term positive effects COVID-19 is forecast to have on the coworking sector in the UK and globally. London, United Kingdom, June 08, 2021 –(PR.com)– Nao Group, the London-based property development firm, predicts a renewed period of growth for the coworking sector as positive developments to combat COVID-19 make strides towards a global post-pandemic recovery that will see lockdown measures slowly easing in the next coming months worldwide.Following a turbulent year for the global economy, the Company stands to benefit from the long-term positive effects COVID-19 inadvertently had in the coworking sector as changing attitudes to work and employment point towards flexible and remote working as a more productive and cost effective option. Research from University College London shows that 82% of employees around the globe hope to work remotely at least once a week after the pandemic. Numerous independent studies have also provided feedbacks referencing compulsory work-from-home or opting for a nearby co-working space becoming a significant eye-opener for many businesses of different scales and across different sectors, globally. These trends among others, stand to increase demand for vibrant coworking spaces such as those developed by Nao Group.