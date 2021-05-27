Cancel
ING leads working group to help decarbonise steel sector

ing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleING and five other banks have formed a working group to take action on climate in the steel sector. The banks, all leading lenders to the steel industry, will define common standards for measuring progress on climate targets, proactively supporting the sector’s decarbonisation. ING will lead this working group. Steel...

www.ing.com
