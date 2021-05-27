Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court

Before Brangelina broke up, the father of six seemed to have left his days as one of Hollywood’s most sought after bachelors behind. Though we remember him for his famous relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Pitt has quite a long list of lovers – some of which we tend to forget were ever linked to the actor. Brad seemed to always have a girlfriend, though some of these leading ladies were flings rather than serious relationships. Let’s take a look at the women that made their way in (and out) of Brad Pitt’s life.