WWE

RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot of speculation about Finn Balor possibly heading back to the main roster after his loss to WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on this week’s show. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that members of the RAW creative team have asked for Balor to return for months now. However, no edict has come down from the top to pull Balor from NXT, at least as of this week. It was also said that the NXT crew adores Balor, so unless the main roster has significant plans for him, he may end up staying where he is.

