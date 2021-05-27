‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.