‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

By Jacklyn Krol
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32. On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

