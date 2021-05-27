Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3 ways to enhance profits and bottom line

By Matthew Atwood
realtrends.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, real estate brokers have been feeling pressure on profits from all sides: business and insurance costs are up, top producers want higher commission splits and new technology and competition in the brokerage space are lowering the average commission on home sales. All of this is thinning profit margins for real estate brokers in addition to competing budget pressures and demands that drive up expenses.

www.realtrends.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Brokers#Mergers And Acquisitions#Real Estate Agents#Home Sales#Profit Margins#Bottom Line#Marketing Costs#Sales Systems#Money Market#M A#Mls#Gre#Profitability#Increase Market Share#Operations Costs#Generating Business#Drive Business#Company#World Class Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Agriculturedrgnews.com

New soybean seed trait delivers on consumer preference, farmer bottom line

The U.S. soy industry is continuing to drive demand through innovation for soybean farmers and end-users. With funding and support from the soy checkoff, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is leading the effort to build momentum for SOYLEIC (Soy-LAY-ick), a non-GMO soybean variety containing high oleic trait technology. This variety will give farmers a chance to meet end-user high oleic oil needs for specific markets. “SOYLEIC is the latest example of the value the checkoff brings to soybean farmers by providing research funding investments that result in innovations farmers can put to work right now to maximize profit opportunities,” says Meagan Kaiser, USB Treasurer. “The reliability that U.S. soybean farmers provide can meet end-user demand, expand and strengthen market share in the food industry, and diversify their acres, furthering profitability on the farm.” SOYLEIC seeds are going into about 40,000 acres across 14 states from Georgia to Minnesota during the 2021 growing season. A new website, www.soyleic.com, is now available for more information for farmers, researchers, chefs, and health-conscious consumers. High oleic soybean oil provides increased functionality and contains zero trans-fat. It creates nutritional food for humans and feeds for animal diets while offering a diversified and value-added planting option for farmers.
Iowa StateClayton County Register

Cover crops can offset risk and improve your bottom line

Submitted by Eric Novey, Project Coordinator, Allamakee SWCD. Producing a profit over the past several growing seasons has been a challenge for most farmers. According to Iowa State University’s Department of Economics, “The financial situation of farm proprietors has been erratic over the past decade yielding both historic highs and historic lows. Volatility has been the most striking feature of Iowa agricultural sector performance.” The recent climb in commodity prices has been a welcome sight. However, producers should still seek to protect themselves from market volatility by finding innovative practices that add to their bottom line. Cover crops might be the answer.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: SSE bottom line boosted by disposal gains

(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Wednesday posted a sharp profit hike, partly thanks to sizeable disposal gains, and the energy company said its GBP7.5 billion renewable-focused capital expenditure plan is on track. Pretax profit in the year ended March 31 more than quadrupled to GBP2.52 billion from GBP587.6 million....
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Bottom Line: Inflation scare should be temporary

PRICE SURGE: Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus are old enough to remember double-digit inflation in the 1970s. They say the current spike in consumer prices, caused by surging demand in a reopening economy, shouldn't be nearly as severe or as long-lasting.
Economymediapost.com

The Profitability Of Trust

Some weeks ago, I wrote about the crisis of trust identified by the Edelman Trust Barometer study and its impact on brands. In that post, I said that the trust in all institutions had been blown apart, hoisted on the petard of our political divides. We don’t trust our government....
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

The Bottom Line: New CFO Sees 3 Growth Areas for Lifespace Communities

With a reconstituted executive team in place, financial restructuring of one life plan community complete, and occupancy beginning to recover from 2020 lows, Lifespace Communities is now turning its attention to growth. Diversifying service lines and affiliating with smaller providers may be part of its strategy. The West Des Moines,...
Advocacygisuser.com

3 Ways To Enhance Your Company’s Brand Image

If you want your company to appeal to a wide range of consumers over a sustained period, you must make an effort to enhance its brand image. This will have a profound effect on your reputation as a market expert, which in turn will impact the level of trust that your consumers have in you. If this level of trust is relatively high, they won’t have any qualms in bringing you their customers time and time again.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Bottom Line: Tools to sharpen your knives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - You use them every day, but chances are they don’t get the TLC they need: We’re talking about kitchen knives. If yours haven’t been sharpened in the past few months, you’re probably cutting—or trying to cut—with a dull knife. That’s not only frustrating but also...
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Report shows how packaging line issues impact a craft brewery’s bottom line

Australia-based manufacturing performance software company OFS analyzed the production of millions of liters of beer by breweries in an effort to determine key performance benchmark data. The findings, published in this Craft Brewers Benchmark Report, shows how data can be used to improve packaging line efficiency — what they call overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) — and make an impact on a brewer’s bottom line. The data shows that while craft brewers fare well in terms of speed and waste reduction, the industry average for actual time producing across the production line was just over 50%.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Multifamily & Millennials

It’s true of any business in any industry that catering to your customer base is the key to conversion. You have to understand your audience before you can successfully sell to them. For real estate professionals, that means getting to know the largest group of renters in history: Millennials. You...
Retailscmr.com

5 Ways to Capture Cash Management Advantages to Enhance Liquidity and Reduce Costs

This special webcast will walk attendees through five innovative methods to capture cash management advantages that enhance company liquidity and reduce overall costs. Mark Trowbridge, CPSM, C.P.M., MCIPS, Principal, Strategic Procurement Solutions, LLC. Register Today!. We all want to conserve working capital by extending payments. But sometimes it pays –...
StocksPosted by
ETF Focus

Bottom Performing ETFs For May 2021

While the list of May's top performing ETFs was dominated by precious metals miners and oil funds, the bottom performer list is much more eclectic and diverse. We've got representatives from the tech, healthcare, clean energy, retail and "work from home" spaces as well as a few China offerings. There were only three double digit losers for the month, but there are more than a few well-known ETFs on this list certain to generate some discussion.
Businessmediapost.com

Return on Delight: Thinking Beyond Tecovas' Bottom Line

With a Net Promoter score of 92, the Tecovas brand clearly captured the hearts and minds of boot fans. CMO Rich Lesperance explores how the company thinks beyond the bottom line and invested in the delight metric, both online and in store. You can watch the video of the entire conversation …
Industryplasticstoday.com

Science Should Be the Bottom Line for the Plastics Industry

Plastics are always, first and foremost, a scientific endeavor and should reflect the principles of science as the bottom line. If the principles of science are sound, provable, and repeatable — as all scientific developments should be — then profits, the other bottom line, will follow. That holds true for new advanced technologies that include various recycling methods beyond mechanical recycling, as well as the development of new types of plastics, specifically bio-based plastics made from plants, biodegradable polymers, and polymers made from enzymes, sugars and various plant oils.
Economytalentculture.com

Triple Bottom Line: How ESG Creates Value for Your Business

You may not know (yet) what ESG stands for, but you should know that ESG creates value for businesses large and small. The acronym stands for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. It sets the standard for how a company operates and sets criteria that let ESG-savvy investors know what organizations might be worthy of investment. The concept of ESG is as old as time.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Study Shows Precision Ag Brings Big Gains to Bottom Line

Precision agriculture practices are having significant benefit on farming's bottom line, and also move the sticks on environmental goals in the United States. With higher adoption rates, according to Environmental Benefits of Precision Ag, a study published by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), precision practices would result in additional, significant increases in crop production, reduced uses of herbicides and fuels, and reduced water usage.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Milwaukee Tool Market Strategies, Economic Impact, and Forecast 2030

Milwaukee Tool Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Milwaukee Tool Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Milwaukee Tool manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Milwaukee Tool industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Winter Tire Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 to 2028

XploreMR’s study issues forecast on the global winter tires market for the period between 2018 and 2028. A moderate expansion has been estimated for the market through 2028. This research analysis demonstrates key trends and market dynamics across regional segments incorporated, which are likely to impact current as well as future expansion of the global winter tires market.