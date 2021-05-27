Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A defense lawyer for a New Mexico man accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden says texts the man sent were taken out of context and were "simply political expression." According to court records, 39-year-old John Benjamin Thornton of Las Cruces was arrested Monday. A criminal complaint alleged he violated federal law by threatening in communications in interstate commerce to injure another person. Assistant Public Defender Bernadette Sedillo said Thursday that Thornton denies the allegations. Sedillo also said the messages cited in the complaint were taken out of context and represented political expression, not ""a true threat made by Mr. Thornton."www.kanw.com