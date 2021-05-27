‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

Take note: When WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merge to form a new media giant, the combined company will have a new name: Warner Bros. Discovery. In presenting the new name to the company, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said (via a press release) that it “represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration.” The official logo that was unveiled today also includes the tagline “The stuff that dreams are made of,” a reference to the 1941 Warner Bros. film The Maltese Falcon. Given what that line refers to, and what that item turns out to be within the film, that is an... interesting choice.