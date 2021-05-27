Q&A With Local Designer Kristina Crestin on Her New HGTV Show

Drew and Jonathan Scott have been rocking the home renovation game on a large scale since their first show, Property Brothers, began on HGTV way back in 2011. The intervening years have seen the duo turn that success into several spinoffs, as well as other business opportunities, and their popularity seems to know no bounds. With that, you can probably imagine that they have plenty of other ideas for shows, and now we know that the Scotts will be turning many of those ideas into news series, and they're going to team with Ant Anstead on a couple of surprising new shows.