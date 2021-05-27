Cancel
Ducks In The Draft

By Kelly Asay
The 2021 NFL Draft was as frantic as ever, with 259 college players lucky enough to find a place amongst the 32 teams of the NFL. Now that the dust has settled on the draft, it’s time to take a look at where the Oregon Ducks will be flying off to, and to consider what awaits them when they get there. In total, five Ducks were chosen by the elite sides: Penei Sewell, Jevon Holland, Deommodore Lenoir, Brady Breeze and Thomas Graham Jr, and they will be spreading their wings from Miami to Chicago, San Francisco to Tennessee.

